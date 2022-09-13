Robert V. Helgeson, 90, of Fergus Falls, died September 6, 2022, at LB Woodland Lodge in Fergus Falls.
He was born May 24, 1932 in Rothsay, MN, to Oscar Herbert and Selma Olivia (Sateren) Helgeson. He was baptized and confirmed at Hamar Lutheran Church in Rothsay. He moved to Fergus Falls in 1946, where he graduated in 1950 from Fergus Falls High School. After high school, Bob joined the Air Force, he was stationed in Yuma, AZ. Bob later worked as an Actuary for different utility companies. He also worked for Medallion Kitchens in Fergus Falls.
He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. He loved doing ancestry and family history and was very active with the Otter Tail County Historical Society.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Oscar and Selma; step-mother, Alice; brothers, DuWayne and infant brother, Oscar Jr.
Memorials are preferred to Otter Tail County Historical Society.
Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Loren Mellum
Interment: Hedemarken Cemetery, Rural Rothsay
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone