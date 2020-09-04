Robert “Bob” Kennedy, age 89, of Moorhead, passed away on September 1, 2020, at Essentia Health, Fargo.
A public visitation will be held on Friday, September 4 from 5-7 p.m. at Wright Funeral Home, Moorhead. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. The funeral will be private on Saturday, September 5 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Moorhead with a livestream starting at 1 p.m. on Bob’s obituary page on the funeral home website. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Moorhead.Video tribute, live stream, and online guestbook at www.wrightfuneral.com.