Robert Laughlin, age 68 ,of Perham, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service in Perham. Visitation will continue on Friday, October 16 from 10-11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Perham.
