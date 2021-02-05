Robert D. Leabo, 85, of Erhard, died Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Bob was born on May 23, 1935 in Underwood, the son of Alfin and Dorthey (Schmidt) Leabo. He attended Barnard grade school and graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1953.
On October 26, 1957, he married Sylvia Nokleby in Maine Township. Through the years, Bob worked as a truck driver, shooting supply vendor, bait dealer and hunting guide.
Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a baseball fan and enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox. He also coached the Tonseth Lutheran softball team and led them to a league championship.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Sylvia of Erhard; his children, Scott Leabo of Erhard, Steve Leabo of Erhard, Tamala (Sverre) Rostad of Erhard, Ted (Katherine) Leabo of Erhard; grandchildren, Stephanie (Jamin) Linski, Ryan (LeAnn) Leabo, Andrew Leabo, Amanda Leabo and Jesse Leabo; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna Leabo of Ottertail, Linda Leabo of Brainerd Lana (Steve) Ludwig of Lake George; brother, Arvin (Carolyn) Leabo of Underwood; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, a memorial service will be held in the spring, so we can be outdoors together.
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
