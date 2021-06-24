Robert (Bob) Mathias Lorsung was born May 29, 1934, to Robert A. (Bubs) and Clara (Koeplin) Lorsung in Millerville, and passed peacefully on June 24, 2021, at his home on Wall Lake with his wife by his side.
A memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021, at the Lorsung Lake Home on Wall Lake.
The Rev. Gretchen Enoch will officiate.
Military participation by Fergus Falls American Legion Post 30 and .FW Post 612
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
