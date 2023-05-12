Robert Moe

Robert “Bob” Moe, 96, of Battle Lake, MN died on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his residence. Bob was born on November 21, 1926, in Mankato, MN, the son of Albert and Eldora (Lokken) Moe. He was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran Faith. Bob graduated from Windom High School and immediately enlisted into the US Navy at the age of 17. He proudly served his country during WWII where he served as an ammo loader, loading ships in San Francisco. After his honorable discharge July 18, 1946, he returned home and met Delores Ann Johnson.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?