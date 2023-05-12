Robert “Bob” Moe, 96, of Battle Lake, MN died on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his residence. Bob was born on November 21, 1926, in Mankato, MN, the son of Albert and Eldora (Lokken) Moe. He was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran Faith. Bob graduated from Windom High School and immediately enlisted into the US Navy at the age of 17. He proudly served his country during WWII where he served as an ammo loader, loading ships in San Francisco. After his honorable discharge July 18, 1946, he returned home and met Delores Ann Johnson.
Robert and Delores were married June 15, 1952, in the American Lutheran Church of Windom, MN. To this union came two boys, Timothy, and Danny. After their marriage, the family lived in Windom, where Bob was a pipefitter and later worked in Heating and air conditioning. He started his own business, Moe’s Heating and Air Conditioning which he successfully ran for years. The family enjoyed many years of vacationing in the summers to his brothers, Moe’s Beach Resort on Otter Tail Lake. Bob and Delores moved full time to Ottertail Lake in the late 1980’s before eventually moving to Battle Lake.
Bob cherished his time on Ottertail Lake, fishing and watching many sunsets. He golfed well into his late 80’s and even continued to drive cart for his friends into his early 90’s. He could often be seen with friends at their table of knowledge (Shoreline Restaurant) for coffee and sharing stories. Bob loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Bob is survived by his two sons, Danny (Denise) Moe of Wichita, KS and Timothy Moe of Backus, MN. Grandchildren Joe (Tonya) Coalwell of Brainerd, MN, Bailey (Tyler) Sweet of Brainerd, MN, Elizabeth (Dan) Thomas of Blaine, MN, Nicole Green of Wichita, KS, Kristin (Jared) Rausch of Haysville, KS, Leslie (Bill) Robertson of Mulvane, KS and 17 Great Grandchildren; a sister, Linda Bruen, along with many beloved friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Eldora Moe, his beloved wife, Delores Moe and brother, Donald “Bud” Moe.
A special thanks to all his friends at the Shoreline in Battle Lake as well as the wonderful staff who made life so special for Bob.
Visitation: Friday, May 19, 2023, from 5-7 P.M., at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Battle Lake and continuing one hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral Service: 2:00 P.M., Saturday, May 20, 2023, at First Lutheran Church, Battle Lake, MN.
Clergy: Rev. Lynn Melchior.
Interment; First Lutheran Church, Battle Lake, MN.
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Battle Lake, MN.
