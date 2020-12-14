Robert J. Roehl, 92, longtime resident of Orwell Township, Fergus Falls, passed away on December 10, 2020, at the Broen Home in Fergus Falls surrounded by his family.
Robert was born on April 11, 1928, the oldest of two sons to John W. Jr. and Martha R. (Schmidt) Roehl at the original Roehl farm. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church. He attended rural country school in Orwell Township through eighth grade and achieved the highest eighth grade boy test score in Otter Tail County.
Robert married Valdine K. Anderson at First Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls, on February 12, 1950. Bob and Val started their farm with dairy and crops, then raised hogs and beef cattle. After their 50th anniversary, they built a new home near the farm and never really retired from raising crops, a big garden and helping the boys.
Robert was a tireless farmer and businessman, yet filled his spare time with service to his community serving on the following: Trinity Lutheran Church treasurer, elder and council; Aid Association for Lutheran board; Otter Tail Co-Op Oil Director; Farmers Co-Op Elevator director and president; Red River Valley Development board; School District 1504 clerk; 4-H adult leader; Farm Bureau board; 1975 Valley Farmer of the Year; Orwell Township town board, and head election judge through the 2020 election.
Robert is survived by his wife, Valdine of Fergus Falls; children: Deborah (Dean) Davis of Apple Valley, Daniel (Carol) of Fergus Falls, Larry (Laurie) of Iowa City, Iowa, Jonathan (Annie) of Fergus Falls, Margie (Blaine) Rasmussen of Rothsay, and Richard (Marilyn) of West Fargo; daughter-in law Denise (Leslie) of Moorhead, sister-in-law, Phyllis Anderson; 17 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and two stepgrandchildren. He leaves many nieces, nephews, “younger” friends, and neighbors to mourn his passing.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, son Leslie, daughter-in-law, Corrine, brother, Willis and wife, Joyce and brother-in-law, Leland Anderson.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1150 Cavour Ave. W. Fergus Falls.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church.
The Rev. John Christensen will officiate.
Online condolences: www.glendenilson.com.
Memorials preferred to: Otter Tail County Historical Society and Trinity Lutheran Church.
Interment will be at Trinity-Faith Lutheran Cemetery, Fergus Falls.