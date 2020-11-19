Robert Craig Sander, 66, of Dalton, died Monday, November 16, 2020, at his residence.
Robert was born August 9, 1954, to Harold and Virginia (Enderson) Sander in Fergus Falls. He attended school in Fergus Falls.
On April 24, 1976, he married Donna Nelson in Ottertail, by the justice of the peace. He was employed by H & R Construction for many years. Robert loved fishing, hunting and four-wheeling.
Preceding him in death are his wife, Donna, and his parents, Harold and Virginia Sander.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Angela (Timothy) Hunnel of Lake Park; grandchildren, Ashley Hunnel of Detroit Lakes, Brendon Sander of Lake Park, Isabel and Ethan Hunnel of Lake Park, and his sister, Kathleen Merz of Moorhead.
A private family service will be held.
Please refer back to the funeral home website and Robert’s tribute wall for a link to the livestream of the service at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
