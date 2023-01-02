Hunting for treasure of all kinds was a passion for Robert Schwartz, 76. A valuable collectible spotted at an estate sale, a gold piece found by his metal detector, a profitable day at his flea market stand or his antique store, an ample wild rice harvest, the perfect hand dealt in poker, a large walleye caught to bring home for dinner, a winning lottery ticket, or most importantly the moments he treasured with his family and friends.
A kind, ethical, and intelligent man who read countless books and stayed current with all news and politics. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and anything that involved a lake or the woods. A dedicated husband and a loving Dad and Grandpa active in all the milestones of family life. After graduating from Mankato State University, he worked 30 years as a therapist helping those suffering from mental illness and addiction. He took his passion for fishing to a new level becoming a recognized artist carving and designing hundreds of ice spearfishing decoys and is now featured in several decoy books and exhibits.
On December 23, he went to heaven to revel in much earned peace and tranquility after years of fending off numerous medical conditions and setbacks.
His wife Monica Schwartz misses him dearly. His son Dr. Monte Schwartz and his wife Tisha and daughters Isabella, Anika and Ariana also share in the loss, as does his daughter Bridget Schwartz-Manock and her husband Mark and sons Luke, Matthew and Nicholas.
His brothers Charles Schwartz, Michael Schwartz (Lisa) and James Schwartz (Mary Lu) and his sister Mary Ellen Domeier (Robert) all miss him and know he is now happily alongside their parents.
Also missing him is his Aunt Marlis, two sisters-in-law Geraldine and Ann, and 45 nieces and nephews.
A Mass will be held on Thursday, January 12 at 10:00 am at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Sun City and a reception to follow at the Vistas Golf Course Links Neighborhood Grill in Peoria, Arizona.
A Celebration of Life reception is also planned for next June in New Ulm, Minnesota.
