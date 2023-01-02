Robert Schwartz

Hunting for treasure of all kinds was a passion for Robert Schwartz, 76. A valuable collectible spotted at an estate sale, a gold piece found by his metal detector, a profitable day at his flea market stand or his antique store, an ample wild rice harvest, the perfect hand dealt in poker, a large walleye caught to bring home for dinner, a winning lottery ticket, or most importantly the moments he treasured with his family and friends.

