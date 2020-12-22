Robert “Bob” Spangler, 75, of Ashby, passed away on December 20, 2020, at the Evansville Care Center.
A Private family graveside service will be held at the Kvam Cemetery. Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Ashby is assisting the family.
Bob was born August 6, 1945, in Freeport, Illinois, to Kenneth and Berniece (Bamberg) Spangler. He graduated with the Class of 1964 from Underwood High School.
On May 8, 1965, Bob married Marlys Nelson and together raised their three children. As a young family they moved numerous times during his meat cutting apprenticeship. In 1982, they started Spangler’s Food Market in Ashby and Bob enjoyed his time chatting with whoever walked into the store. Bob also was a member of the Ashby Fire Department and Ambulance Service team.
Bob liked to go deer hunting with his sons, fishing and camping. He always had the smoker going and would give smoked meats to family and friends. He was very close with his grandchildren and will be missed by many.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marlys; children, Wendy (Dwight) Walvatne, Shawn (Kristin) Spangler and Kirby (Linda) Spangler; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jules) Gonzales, Brandon (Angela) Walvatne, Brianna Spangler, Maizy Spangler, Carson Spangler, Carter Spangler; great-grandchildren, Tyler Gonzales, Kaity Gonzales, Max Gonzales, Troy Walvatne and Sonya Walvatne; siblings, Pat (Larry) Johansen, Kay (Charles) Olson, Sherry Spangler, Linda (Randy) Nordwall, Ron (Teri) Spangler and Tina (Curt) Olson and many nieces, nephews cousins and friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Debra Albertson.