Robert “Bob” Clarence Swenson, age 92, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Knute Nelson Grand Arbor in Alexandria.
Bob was born in Minneapolis on June 2, 1930. He and his loving wife, Beatrice “Bea” met in high school and were married June 9, 1951. The couple raised their family on the shore of Lake Le Homme Dieu at Alexandria. In the home they built and loved for 50 years, family and friends were always welcome. Day to day, their home was bustling with activity and projects in the works. Bob enjoyed diving into carpentry and mechanical projects alongside his children. He delighted in planning and hosting gatherings for family, friends, the couple’s gourmet group, and special holiday celebrations half a dozen times each year for up to four generations of loved ones. Bob was an active member of the Alexandria United Methodist Church where he served in various leadership roles over the years. He also was active with the Alexandria Kiwanis.
As a boy, Bob possessed a strong sense of adventure including his time in the Boy Scouts where he rose to the level of Eagle Scout. He surveyed the sky to watch airplanes fly above his childhood home in Robbinsdale, Minnesota, dreaming of a day when he would soar overhead. Earning his private pilot’s license as a young adult, Bob realized his dream. He instilled that same passion for flight by encouraging Bea and other family members to become pilots as well. Bob was a leader with the Alexandria Airport Commission and was instrumental in the design and construction of the current airport terminal. In 2018, he was named by the FAA to the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award Roll of Honor for 50 years of consecutive piloting experience without incident.
Bob joined the Army Reserves in 1951, where he served with the 47th Infantry Division Signal Corps at Camp Rucker, Alabama, and was honorably discharged in 1952.
Bob attended the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and while he and Bea began raising their family, he continued through law school at the U of M, earning his Juris Doctorate degree in 1959. During his college years, Bob also worked part time at the post office in Minneapolis.
After law school, Bob moved the family to Crookston, Minnesota, where he accepted a position with the Paddon Law Firm. During this time, he kept in close contact with his law school friend, Morris Grover, and together in 1961 they moved their families to Alexandria and founded their own firm, now known as the Law Firm of Swenson, Lervick, Syverson, Trosvig, Jacobson, Cass & Donahue. Bob also was elected to serve as County Attorney for four years, from 1967 to 1970 – a role that led to consequences for a couple of his teenaged children’s occasional mischief. He also served on the Minnesota State Board of Law Examiners.
While it was with him from the start, Bob’s sense of adventure flourished in retirement. He and Bea traveled throughout North America in their Twin Comanche, Volkswagen Westfalia camper van, and later upgraded to a travel trailer, venturing south to savor Louisiana cuisine in New Orleans on their way to extended winter stays in Alabama and east Florida. The couple also enjoyed overseas travel.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife of over 70 years, Beatrice Arlene Swenson; son, Kevin Swenson; great grandson, Julian Kile; parents, Ebert Lattimer and Edith Muriel Swenson; and brother, LeRoy Swenson.
He is survived by his children, Scott (Valerie) Swenson, Bryan (Julie) Swenson, Pamela (Richard) Witt, Nancy (Steve Guttormson) Swenson; grandchildren, Mindy (Ryan) Plewacki, Christine Woolf, Stacie (Chris Muenster) Mariette, Douglas (Dena) Swenson, Stephanie (Andy) Kile, Jonathan Witt, Jeffrey (Veronica) Witt, Bonnie (Kevin) Rosinbum, Carrie Aslagson; great grandchildren, Harrison Plewacki, Ian Mariette, Lydia Mariette, Dylan Cover, Ivy Cover, Augustus Swenson, Benjamin Swenson, Cora Kile, Julia Kile; siblings, Carol Witt; Ralph Swenson, Mary Zelinski; and numerous nieces and nephews, close friends, and acquaintances.
Bob’s gracious, optimistic, and magnetic personality drew people to become friends at home, in his travels, and even in his last days. His family is grateful for the care he received from the professional staff of Grand Arbor and Knute Nelson Hospice.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 21, 2023, at United Methodist Church in Alexandria with Rev. Amy VanValkenburg officiating. Music is provided by Gale Maxwell. Full military honors will be accorded by the Minnesota Honor Guard, American Legion Post #87, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post #936, Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter #235, and the Marine Corps League Detachment #1409. Interment will take place at Kinkead Cemetery, Alexandria.
Visitation is 4-7 p.m., Thursday, April 20, at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria and will continue one hour prior the service at the church.
Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation services, lindfamilyfh.com.