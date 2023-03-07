Robert Underhill, 84, of Battle Lake, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society in Battle Lake, MN.
Robert Gene Underhill was born on September 24, 1938, to parents James and Esther (Sandahl) Underhill in Inman Township, MN. He attended country Schools south of Vining before attending Battle Lake School. After school, in 1961 he moved to St. Paul where he worked for Progress and Advanced Foundry. September 5, 1964, Robert was united in marriage to Lorraine (Nelson), to this union three children were born: Timothy, Ross, and Angela. In 1973, Robert and his family moved to Battle Lake when he took over running Lorraine’s family farm, fulfilling his dream of being a farmer. He worked as a dairy farmer and raising pigs until 1997 and continued grain farming until his passing. Robert enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a member of Son’s of Norway. He was also a devoted member of First Lutheran Church in Battle Lake.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife Lorraine; parents James and Esther; siblings Gloria (Leo) Hemmerlin, Joyce (Doyle) Miller, Daniel Underhill, Ernest Underhill, Shirley (Gerald) Suchy, Judy Underhill; and brother-in-law Larry Ahlfs.
He is survived by his children Timothy Underhill, Ross Underhill, Angie (Duncan) Abram; grandchildren Shaina (Weston) Malmstrom, Paige Underhill, TJ Underhill, Gage Abram, Grady Abram; siblings Lorraine (Jerome) Erickson, Dennis (Mary) Underhill, Darrol Underhill, Joan Ahlfs, Rita (Bernal) Cichy; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral to be held Monday, March 13, 2023, at 11:00 AM at First Lutheran Church in Battle Lake, MN.
Visitation: Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 4-6 PM at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Battle Lake, MN, and continuing an hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
Burial following the funeral service at First Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Lake.
