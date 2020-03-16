Robert Varholdt, age 68, of Hawley, died unexpectedly on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his residence.
Robert Allen was born June 28, 1951, in Fergus Falls, to Johan and Bernice (Lerbakken) Varholdt. At Hamar Lutheran Church, Rothsay, he was baptized and confirmed. In rural Pelican Rapids, he attended country school and in 1969 graduated from Pelican Rapids High School. In 1971, he graduated from the Alexandria Technical College for law enforcement.
On December 5, 1997, Robert married Jean E. Hanson in Moorhead.
Robert was employed with BNSF Railway Company in the Maintenance of Way Department (tri-state area of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota) for 42 years. For most of his career, he worked as a machine operator until retiring in 2011 at the age of 60. Through BNSF, he was a member of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees.
Always a hard worker, after retiring he kept busy with lawn and yard work as he loved spending time outdoors. He took pride in being helpful and caring (especially to his family.) For over 40 consecutive years, Robert and Jean E. never missed going to the Minnesota State Fair. Robert like watching parades, especially the Detroit Lakes Water Carnival Parade held in July.
Robert is survived by his wife, Jean E.; siblings: JoAnn (Herbert) Anderson, Hawley, Betty Ouren, Barnesville, Sheree Erickson, Rothsay; sister-in-law, Ellen Ann (Bill) Kaneen, Kalispell, Montana; brothers-in-law: Ronald (Lorie) Hanson, East Grand Forks; Donald (Colette) Hanson, Pelican Rapids; John (Linda) Hanson, Hungry Horse, Montana; uncle and aunts: Lloyd (Betty) Varholdt and Delores Lerbakken; numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Jerry; nephews, Mark Ouren and Ryan Kaneen, niece, Julie Kaneen; father- and mother-in-law, Jarhl and Marjorie Hanson; numerous aunts and uncles.
Memorials preferred to Grove Lake Lutheran Church or Hedemarken Cemetery, Rothsay.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Larson Funeral Home, Pelican Rapids. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. followed by funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Grove Lake Lutheran Church, near Pelican Rapids, with the Rev. Philip Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Grove Lake Lutheran Cemetery, near Pelican Rapids.
Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.larsonfuneralpelicanrapids.com.
Organist: Dan Anderson.
Soloist: Susie Johnson.
Pallbearers: Michael Anderson, Michelle Goossen, Chad Ouren, Jennifer Ruud, Brittany Berg, Megan Hanson, Joey Hanson, Courtney Hanson.