Robert “Bob” Wright age 72 of Delano passed away on March 7, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. Robert was born June 14, 1949, to Cyril and Rachel (Johnson) Wright in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
Bob grew up working on the family farm and floral shop in Fergus Falls and learned early on that hard work was a way of life. On Sept. 2, 1972, Bob married Bonnie Munn in Crookston, Minnesota. They made their home initially in Fergus Falls, but would later move to Watertown and Mound, Minnesota and eventually settled in Watertown. After Bonnie’s death, Bob moved to Delano, Minnesota to be closer to his family.
Bob had a love of all things mechanical, shooting sports, and firearms. He would have many careers throughout his life but they would all revolve around these things. Bob worked on the railroad for a time, as a police officer, repairing milking systems, small engine mechanic, taught industrial arts, was a gunsmith, repairman for Sears, and many other jobs that involved working with his hands. People would come to know Bob by his love of repairing all things mechanical.
Bob and Bonnie shared a love of woodworking, card games, any casino, camping, fishing, hunting, and shooting trap. They both won multiple competitions for trap shooting and Bob would often talk about how great Bonnie was in her prime and Bonnie would always say “your dad was quite a good shot.” They shared their love of the outdoors with their 4 daughters by taking them camping and fishing to local state parks in the summers. After moving to Delano, Bob became known locally as the man with the fishing sale each summer.
After Bonnie passed and Bob moved to Delano, he needed two things. The first being suspenders, which all those around him appreciated, and he needed a new companion. Mary convinced him to buy a small dog. Tigger became Bob’s new love and he loved to bring her everywhere with him. Tigger was a great source of peace to him in his final weeks when she was snuck into the hospital in a duffle bag by family and friends. Bob would light up upon seeing her.
Among the things that we will miss is Bob’s love of history (especially the World Wars), telling the same stories again and again and his love of sharing jokes.
Bob was preceded in Death by his wife Bonnie, his parents Cyril and Rachel, and his brother-in-law Myron Mann. Bob leaves behind 4 daughters: Danielle Wright, Susan Wright her children Noah Mack, Savanna, Jase, and Londynn Turnbough, her fiance Rudy Turnbough II and his children Hayden, Cierra, and Rudy III Turnbough; Rachel (Paul) Depa and their children Peter, Isaiah, Thomas, Annamarie, Nicolaus, and Victor Depa; and Mary Wright and her children Bonnie, Alivia, Daniel Monson and David Rysavy, fiance Ty Rysavy and his daughter Sydney Rysavy and hundreds of fishing poles, reels, tackle, and tools to mourn his passing.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 18th, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of Czestochowa Catholic Church in rural Delano. Visitation will be held in the church from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday afternoon and will continue Friday 1 hour prior to the Mass from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Watertown, Minnesota.
Arrangements by the Iten Funeral Home in Delano, Minnesota.