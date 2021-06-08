Rocky Elton, 87, who died May 25 in the Twin Cities, is remembered in Fergus Falls as a star Otter athlete who returned to his hometown and was a teacher and head Otters football coach for five seasons, from 1958 to 1962.
He was born on June 10, 1933, in Fergus Falls, the son of Oscar and Emilia (Berglund) Elton. His official name was Burnham T. Elton, but he was known as Rocky most of his life. He graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1951.
Elton established himself as an outstanding football guard for Fergus Falls, standing 5 feet 10 inches and weighing 195 pounds. He was an all-conference and all-state honoree.
In addition to athletics, he participated in the high school thespian club while enjoying theater, was in the scholastic honor society and played in the high school band.
Elton took his talents to the University of Minnesota where he was a starter with the Gophers football team. He was a member of the All-Big Ten Scholastic Team that was featured in Look magazine.
Elton married Marian Eisterhold on May 14, 1955, in Minneapolis. They had three children, Kimberly, John and Thomas.
After they moved to the Twin Cities in 1963, Elton served as an American history teacher and coach in the Bloomington School District. He served both active duty and reserve as a pilot with the U.S. Air Force, retiring in 1983 as a lieutenant colonel.
He was known in both Fergus Falls and Bloomington for his unique teaching and coaching styles, endearing him to countless students and athletes.
Elton became a member of the Fergus Falls Chamber of Commerce Sports Hall of Fame in 1987.
Rocky was very creative and enjoyed a multitude of hobbies, including wood carving, wine making and reading. He enjoyed the outdoors and especially loved to fish, hunt and canoe.
He was an active member and usher at St. Richard’s Catholic Church and served with the Knights of Columbus.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Kimberly.
Survivors include his wife, Marian, sons, John and Thomas, daughters-in-law, Joan and Mollibeth, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a sister, Joanne.
The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 3, at St. Richard’s Catholic Church in Richfield. Visitation is Wednesday evening, June 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Gill Brothers Funeral Home in Bloomington, and one hour prior to services at the church.
Burial will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in the Twin Cities.