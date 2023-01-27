Roderick B. McKeag (Rod) died on January 20, 2023 at the age of 59.
Rod was born to Roderick J and Kathy McKeag in 1963. He was an avid reader and he was able to talk on almost every subject. He had a mischievous sense of humor and loved to make people smile. He had a great singing voice, and he introduced the concept of half birthdays to the family. He enjoyed nature, and he liked selective cutting of trees. He played football at Concordia College and loved watching college football and the NFL. He did a variety of things in his life from driving a semi to prospecting in the New Mexico desert. He loved spending time at Lake of the Woods. He had many close friendships that were lifelong. His biggest joy was spending time with his family, and he was always proud of his kids and grandkids.
Rod was preceded in death by his father, Roderick J and his son David. He is survived by his mother Kathy, brother Jon (Heidi), sister Heather (Jim), his ex-wife Jody who was a strong support and special friend to him, his 4 children, Kayla (Jose), Sean, MacKenzie (Konnie) and Kristina (Terry), and 11 grandchildren, Roderick, Sully, Rylie, Kinzley, Emma, Liza, Ariana, Josh, Deven, AJ, and Austin.
A memorial service will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls on Friday, February 3rd at 10:00 am.
Assistance provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
