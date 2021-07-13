Rodney “Rod” Fry, 62, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Sanford in Fargo.
Rod was born on October 8, 1958 in Bertha, to Bernard and Bernice (VanDorpe) Fry.
He attended Long Prairie Elementary School, Long Prairie High School graduating in 1977 and then attended Alexandria Technical & Community College graduating in 1979 with a farm mechanic degree.
Rod married Brenda Skinnemoen on August 16, 1980 at Rock Prairie Lutheran Church, rural Elbow Lake.
He was employed with Interstate Inc., Ringdahl Ambulance and Bimbo Bakery.
His hobbies included hunting, fishing, camping and woodworking. What he truly loved most was enjoying time with his grandchildren.
Rod is preceded in death by his parents; and mothers-in-law, Viriginia Skinnemoen and DelVera Skinnemeon.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda; two children, Adam Fry and Sara (Jamie) Budke; seven grandchildren, Alexia, Riley, Silas, Natalie, Ariana, Hunter and Henry; siblings, Trish (Julian) Misener, Jeanne (Gordon) VanHeel, Jim (Marilyn) Fry, Teri (Dave) Haburn and Donna (Dave) Eveland; two brothers-in-law, Kevin Skinnemoen and Kurt (Barb) Skinnemoen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021 at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls and will resume one hour prior to the start of the service at the church.
Service: 2 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at Rock Prairie Lutheran Church, rural Elbow Lake.
The Rev. Kate Bruns will officiate.
Interment will be at Rock Prairie Cemetery, rural Elbow Lake.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.