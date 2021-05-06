Rodney Allen Kilde, 82, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2021, in Covina, California, after a short illness.
Rodney was born November 3, 1938, in Fergus Falls, to Albert “Ben” Kilde and Magna Louise Volden. He graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1956 and later served six years in the United States Air National Guard in Fargo.
Rodney met his wife, Eileen, while working in Vancouver, British Columbia, and the two eventually moved to California to raise their family. He managed several successful businesses before founding Mineral Transport Service Inc., a third-party logistics transportation company, in 1989.
When not working, Rodney relaxed by boating and fishing on the lakes in Minnesota. He cheered for the Vikings and Lakers and enjoyed country music. His love of service and country was unwavering. He took great pride in his children’s and grandchildren’s lives, rooting for them on the sidelines and supporting them in their school activities. Most of all, he loved a good laugh and spending time with all his family and friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents and his six siblings, Betty (Bill) Boen, Virgil, Shirley (Chet) Ullom, Gordon, Clinton and Valdine (Carl) Petty.
He is survived by his wife, Eileen; children, Nicole (Gerry) Boston; Jody (Mark) Garcia; and Carson (Dove) Kilde; grandsons, Garrett, Connor, Luke, Caden, Ryder and Jonathan; and sisters-in-law, Marlys Kilde and Lindy Kilde.
A private burial will be held at Forest Lawn in Covina Hills, California, and a celebration of life will be held later this summer.