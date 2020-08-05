Roger Lathrop, 79, and Marlys Lathrop, 75, of Elbow Lake, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Lake Region Healthcare, Fergus Falls.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Grace Evangelical Free Church, Elbow Lake, with visitation one hour prior to services at the church. For those unable to attend, a live stream of the service will be available on their memorial page at www.ericksonsmithfh.com.
