Roger Bahnson, 79, of Ashby, died Monday, December 21, 2020, at Lake Region Hospital, Fergus Falls. Public visitation 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church, Ashby, with a private family funeral with the Rev. Dan Hermanson officiating. and Burial at Erdahl Lutheran Cemetery, Erdahl.
Roger Wayne was born to Lester and Katherine (Kenyon) Bahnson on July 22, 1941, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He grew up in Bruno, and attended school, graduating on June 2, 1960 from Askov High School in Askov. He then moved to Sioux Falls and worked as a welder. On November 27, 1963, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He was honorably discharged on November 12, 1967. Following his discharge, he was employed by Vick Manufacturing in Minneapolis.
On March 7, 1970, Roger was united in marriage to Linda Carter. The couple made their home in Minneapolis. In 1972, he began employment with Acme Tag. He worked there until his retirement in 2005.
Roger enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching football and NASCAR. He enjoyed being outdoors, taking camping trips, tinkering and working on cars. He especially enjoyed visiting and spending time with family and friends.
Roger is survived by his wife, Linda Bohnson of Ashby; children, Charlotte Bahnson of Hoffman, and Allen Bahnson of Henning; sisters, Judy Stanley of Rapid City, South Dakota, Mar Jean Heikke of Henderson, Nevada, brother, Clinton Halverson of Newell, South Dakota; three grandchildren Ashley (Ethan) Wentzel, Austin (Andie) Fenske and Emma Bahnson; four great-grandchildren, Quinn, Alivia, Millie and Asher.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Janet, in infancy; a granddaughter, Olivia; nephew, Jonathan Halverson; two sisters, Sharon Wagner and Doris Schaefer; and daughter-in-law, Tammy Bahnson.
Erickson-Smith Funeral Home of Elbow Lake is assisting the family with arrangements.
Please visit EricksonSmithFH.com to leave online condolences.