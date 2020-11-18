Funeral services will be held for Roger Bentley, age 89, of New York Mills, on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Apostolic Lutheran Church in New York Mills. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.
Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to send Roger’s family a message of comfort and support.
Arrangements are provided by Karvonen Funeral and Cremation Service of New York Mills.
To plant a tree in memory of Roger Bentley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.