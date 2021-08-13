Memorial services will be held for Roger Hintz, age 75, of Sebeka, on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, Fourth and Main, in Mankato.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021, from 4-6 p.m. at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the memorial service at church on Monday.
Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of Wadena.
