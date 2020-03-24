Roger Hockert, age 88, of Millerville, died on Sunday, March 22, 2020. A private family burial service will take place on Friday, April 3, 2020. A public viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020, from 2–6 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home during this time, visitors will be limited to 10 people at a time with social distancing observed in the funeral home. A live chat room will be set up for friends to visit with Roger’s Family. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at a later date for Roger. Arrangements with the Anderson Funeral Home. www.andersonfuneral.net.
