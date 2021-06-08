Roger L. Hutchins, 75, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, unexpectedly at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Roger was born August 21, 1945, in Fergus Falls, the son of Austin and Marie (Witt) Hutchins.
On October 2, 1965, Roger married the love of his life Lynette Lyngstad in Fergus Falls.
Roger worked hard his whole life, working for the city of Fergus Falls for 36 years and owning his own business, Hutchins Tree Service for 40-plus years. Roger worked side by side with his sons, Jon and Jamie and they continue to operate the business today.
He enjoyed playing pool, going to the casino, watching hockey games with his son Jon, and having get-togethers with family and friends. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. Roger loved to go to Weetown to race and later to I-94 Speedway to watch racing. Over the years the couple enjoyed traveling, cruises, and trips to casinos which included Las Vegas. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Preceding him in death was his wife, Lynette; parents, Austin and Marie Hutchins; sisters-in-law, Sharon Bloch, Donna Olson, and Ellen Hutchins, and stepfather, Russ Stock.
Roger is survived by his two sons, Jonathan (special friend, Connie) Hutchins and Jamie Hutchins both of Fergus Falls; granddaughters, Heather and Hallie Hutchins; brothers, Gary (Jeanie) Hutchins of Fergus Falls, Doug Stock of Mapleton, and Frank Stock of Fergus Falls; sister, Roxanne Meyer of Wahpeton; brother-in-law, Deland Bloch of Savage, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorials are preferred to Lake Region Healthcare Cancer and Research Center.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Olson Funeral Home with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service and resumes one hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls
The Rev Doug Stave will officiate.
Interment will be at Bethlehem Cemetery.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Condolences may be sent online at www.olsonfuneralhome.com.