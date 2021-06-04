Roger L. Hutchins, 75, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, unexpectedly at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 at Olson Funeral Home with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service and resumes one hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls.
The Rev Doug Staave will officiate.
Interment will be at Bethlehem Cemetery.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Condolences may be sent online at www.olsonfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Roger Hutchins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.