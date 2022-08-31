Roger L. Nelson, age 84, passed away on August 24, 2022 at the Fergus Falls Veterans Home.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11am on September 9, 2022 at Federated Church in Fergus Falls with Pastor Doug Dent officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service and a private inurnment will take place at a later date.
Roger LeRoy Nelson was born on August 12, 1938 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota to Clifford and Lillian (Jacobson) Nelson. He grew up in Fergus Falls and attended school there. He began working at service stations at a young age. In 1960, he started working at Gene and Clem’s service station, later at the Gulf Station and became involved with stock car racing pit crew. He also became involved in snowmobile racing and was proud to be a member of Team Frustration.
On December 10, 1960, Roger married Jane Carlson at Western Presbyterian Church in rural Fergus Falls. They lived in Fergus Falls and he continued to work at the station until being drafted in October, 1961. He completed Basic Training at Fort Carson, Colorado. He was later stationed with his family at Fort Niagara in Youngstown, NY. Roger and Jane welcomed Bryan to the family while stationed in New York. He was honorably discharged in October 1963. Roger and Jane and their son Bryan returned to Fergus Falls. They welcomed Susan to their family in Fergus Falls. Roger returned to work at Gene and Clem’s Station and worked there until its closure in 1973. He started working for Mark’s Sand and Gravel in the Spring of 1974, eventually retiring in 2001.
Roger is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Jane Nelson; children: Bryan Nelson of Battle Lake, MN and Susan Nelson Burns of Underwood, MN; Grandchildren: Shaylah Nelson Thompson of Fargo, ND, Seth (Sarah) Thompson of Fergus Falls, MN, Clover (Michael) Downs of Fergus Falls, MN, Bailey Shirreff Nelson of Fergus Falls, MN; Great-Grandchildren: Carter, Hadlie, Mason, Aria and Hunter; Siblings: Gordon (Harriet) Nelson, Donna Thorsen, Sybil (Ray) Westerberg, Donald Nelson, Carol Thorsen, Sylvia Ellingson, Loran (Pat) Goese, Linda Fidigan and Karen (Fred) Taylor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Lillian Nelson; mother and father-in-law, Carl and Viola Carlson; brother and sister-in law, David and Shirley Carlson; brothers-in-law, Truman and Richard Thorsen and Merle Ellingson; nephew, Steven Carlson; niece, Jody Ecker and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Glende Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls is in charge of arrangements for Roger L. Nelson.