Visitation will be held for Roger Leaderbrand, age 93, of New York Mills on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at the Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena.
Due to COVID-19 and the safety of family and friends there will be a private family memorial service at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in New York Mills.
Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to send Roger’s family a message of comfort and support.
Arrangements are provided by Karvonen Funeral and Cremation Services of New York Mills.
To plant a tree in memory of Roger Leaderbrand as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.