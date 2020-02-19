Roger Allen Marty, 80, a retired entrepreneur, went to be with our Lord Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in Denton, Texas.
Roger was born August 17, 1939 to Leo Peter and Margaret (Bouressa) Marty in Fergus Falls. He was united in marriage August 27, 1960, to Christa Sue Wallen in Orange, California. Roger graduated from Pelican Rapids High School in Minnesota and proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps. He worked for many years as an entrepreneur and enjoyed doing all sorts of things.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Christa Sue (Wallen) Marty; three brothers and a sister.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his daughter, Theresa Marie Marty and wife Marjorie of Roseville, Minnesota; three sons, Mark Allen Marty and wife Annette of Oakley, California, Timothy John Marty and wife Tabbie of Rhome, Texas, and Jeffrey Lee Marty and wife Donna of Rolla, North Dakota; 11 grandchildren, Zach, Briana, Caitlin, Caycee, Nick, Jaq, Colter, Caleb, Grayson, Rachel and Cody; a great-grandchild, Maverick; two brothers, Jim and David Marty; and a sister, Shari Rosa; numerous extended family and a host of friends.
Funeral Mass will be February 29 at 11 a.m., with visitation starting at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls.