Roger Willis Morical was born to Murriel and Jennie Morical on February 28, 1932, in Wrightstown. He went to meet his Lord on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Fargo VA hospital. Roger grew up in the central Minnesota area and graduated from Alexandria High School. Shortly after graduation, he married Audrey Jean Fisher. Roger served in the U.S. Army and drove convoy trucks during the Korean War. After his discharge from the Army, Roger and Jean settled in the Rothsay/Evansville area running a dairy farm. Later they moved to Garfield, and settled there raising cash crops and selling used farm machinery. Roger and Jean raised four children: Terrill Morical (Darlene) of Brandon, Cindy Morical (Mike Hartmann) of Bloomington, Farren Morical of Ottertail, and Tisha Morical of Ashville, North Carolina. He had five grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. After their divorce, Roger married Maxine Boedigheimer on September 17, 1988, and moved to Battle Lake, in 1990. Maxine had three children: Kevin Boedigheimer (Patty) of Ledyard, Connecticut, Kristy (Quentin) Wright of Blair, Nebraska, Susan (Glen) Collins of Ottertail, along with eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Roger is survived by his brother, Jerry (Virginia) Morical of Garfield, and preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Jean Morical, wife, Maxine Morical, sister, Colleen Herzog, brother-in-law, Scott Herzog and nephew, Mark Morical.
Roger and his son, Terrill started Morical Implement in the ‘70s and had continued working together selling used farm machinery till Rogers passing. Roger and Terrill were known throughout the north-central United States as the “Haybine Guys.” Anyone who needed a haybine, or haybine part, would look them up. Roger’s passion was antique and vintage Ford tractors, he loved showing them at local tractor shows and driving them in numerous parades. If you knew Roger, he was always driving a Ford, I guess you could say he was “Built Ford Tough.” We will miss him!
Roger’s memorial service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Brandon, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, visitation starting at 10 a.m., with the memorial service at 11 a.m. Inurnment in the Oak Hill Cemetery of rural Garfield. Military honors by the Minnesota National Honor Guard. Lunch will be provided following the service. Arrangements with Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Battle Lake. Condolences: Glende-Nilson.com.
