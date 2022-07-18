Roger Scott Thompson, 60, of St. Cloud, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud surrounded by family and friends.
Roger was born February 2, 1962, to Leota (Johnson) and Dennis Thompson in Fergus Falls. He attended Fergus Falls High School, Admiral Farragut Academy in St. Petersburg, FL and later joined the United States Army. He was honorably discharged from the Army October 22, 1980.
Roger was a kind, loving father and his greatest joy was his son, Dalton. He loved spending time with Dalton and was so very proud of him.
Roger enjoyed watching the Vikings and socializing with anyone who would listen to him tell colorful stories, usually relating to his life growing up. Roger was a character and touched the lives of everyone who knew him. He had a big heart and was always willing to help the less fortunate. Roger was always thankful when he was able to spend time with family and friends. He was a fighter who has found his peace.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Leota Kirk and Dennis Thompson; baby brother, Brent Spies; and his grandparents.
Survivors include his son, Dalton Thompson; sister, Jane (Monte) Berg; nephew, Rob (Steph) Thompson; brother, Chad Thompson; sister, Shana (Leigh) Barry; along with other nieces and nephews.
Memorial Gathering: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Pebble Lake Picnic Shelter, with a memorial service at 3:30 p.m.
Assistance provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
