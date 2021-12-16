Roger Van Horn, 78, of rural Dalton died Friday, December 10, 2021, at Sanford Health in Fargo.
Carl Roger Van Horn was born on September 10, 1943, in Devils Lake, North Dakota, the son of Clinton and Evelyn (Felland) Van Horn. He was baptized in the Presbyterian church in Minnewaukan. Roger graduated from Turtle Lake High School in 1961, then furthered his education at North Dakota State University in Fargo, graduating as a mechanical engineer in 1966.
Roger and Linda Arlyce Mekalson were married on December 18, 1965, in the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in Battle Lake. His first job as an engineer was with Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, then Franklin Manufacturing in St. Cloud, Arctic Cat in Thief River Falls, and Waconia Manufacturing in Waconia. In 1993, he started Pinnacle Design in Elk River, which he operated until selling in the summer of 2001, when he retired. Roger enjoyed reading, hunting, fishing, farming and in his later years, tractors and grandkids. He liked his collection of Minneapolis Moline tractors, which he would restore and buy and sell Minneapolis Moline parts. He was a member of the Lake Region Pioneer Thresherman’s Association and the Zion-Sarpsborg Free Lutheran Church both of Dalton.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; three children, Cheryl (Chris) Schaefer of Excelsior, Michael (Terra) Van Horn of Wendell, and Kristi Eklund of Underwood; eight grandchildren, Micah, Ruby, Reed, Tyson, Emily, Katie, Isaac and Luke; two sisters, Claudia Nichol of Henderson, Nevada, and Charlotte (George) Fettig of Mandan, North Dakota; brother, Gene (Donna) Van Horn of Walker, Iowa; and by numerous relatives and friends. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Evelyn Van Horn; brother-in-law, Jeff Nichol; fathers and mother-in-law, Roy Mekalson, Art and Lucille Larson.
Funeral service: 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Zion-Sarpsborg Free Lutheran Church in Dalton.
Visitation: Tuesday, December 21 from 4 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., at the church and will resume one hour prior on Wednesday.
