Funeral services will be held for Roland Thalmann, age 88, of Ottertail, on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ottertail, Minnesota, with Rev. Dr. Karl Weber officiating. The hymns will be sung by the congregation, accompanied by Marcus Lueders. Special music will be provided by Rod Thalmann and the St. John’s Men’s Choir. The pallbearers will be Nathan Thalmann, Shane Thalmann, Kaleb Thalmann, Kolby Thalmann, Darin Deckert and Michael Menze. Honorary pallbearers will be Ryan Frey, Jill Frey, Denise Menze, Kristy Thalmann, Kendal Thalmann, Rian Bosse and Kristen Rutherford. Military honors will be provided by Charles D. Center VFW Post #3289 of New York Mills.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ottertail, Minnesota. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Monday.
Roland Henry Thalmann was born on April 3, 1931 at home in Leaf Lake Township, Otter Tail County. His parents were the late Herman and Eleanora (Grefe) Thalmann. Roland was baptized on April 12, 1931, confirmed on March 25, 1945 and was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. He attended country school at District #185 and St. John’s Parochial School and worked with his father on the family farm as a young man.
Roland served honorably during the Korean Conflict in the United States Army from August 21, 1953, to June 22, 1955. On October 29, 1954, Roland was united in marriage with LaVey Phyllis Helmrichs at Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Port News, Virginia. Their marriage was blessed with three children: Ruth, Pete and Rod.
Following Roland’s discharge from the U.S. Army Roland and Lavey made their home on the family farm in rural Ottertail where they farmed for 36 years. Roland served on various church boards, 12 years on the Leaf Lake Township Board, FHA, Land O’ Lakes Regional Board and in 1989 he and LaVey received the Valley Farmer & Homemaker Award representing East Otter Tail County at the Crookston Winter Show. Roland loved the farm, even after retirement he enjoyed spending time working with his son on the 1884 Thalmann Century Farm.
He also enjoyed singing in the St. John’s Men’s Choir, bowling, deer hunting with his family and watching the grandchildren participate in school activities.
On March 11, 2020, Roland passed away peacefully at Perham Living at 88 years of age. He will be dearly missed by his family. Preceding Roland in death were his parents; wife, LaVey; infant granddaughter, Katie; great-grandson, Bryce; sisters: Elvera and Elaine; brothers: Victor and Loren; brother-in-law, Melvin Helmrichs.
Roland is survived by his children: Rodney (Sharon) Thalmann of Henning; Ruth (Richard) Bosse of Ottertail; Pete (Renae) Thalmann of Ottertail; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Mildred Helmrichs of Deer Creek; Janice Thalmann of Fargo; many other relatives and a host of friends.
Arrangements are provided by the Belmont-Karvonen Funeral Home.