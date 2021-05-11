Rollin “Ron” Glenn Solheim, died March 31, 2021, after several weeks of hospitalization following a stroke in Mesa, Arizona. Originally from Thief River Falls, he was a longtime resident of Fergus Falls; Dalton; and Mesa, Arizona, at the time of his death at the age of 78.
Ron was born on May 24, 1942, in Thief River Falls to Edward and Verna (Sagmoen) Solheim and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1960. He attended Moorhead State University, where he received his undergraduate degree in art education. Ron started his teaching career in Ely, as an art teacher and finished out his career selling insurance in Fergus Falls, until his retirement in July 2011.
Ron was recognized by his family and friends as a man who enjoyed a great time which usually included a set of golf clubs, a hunting rifle and attire, the Minnesota Vikings, and a meal with fine wine as well as his renowned question after a meal “where’s the blueberry pie and ice cream?” His accolades, which are many, included being a top producing insurance agent, great friend, impressive hunter and golfer and one who loved to travel. Many recall his love of entertaining and offering his hospitality. Ron was one who “never met a stranger.”
Ron is survived by his wife, Sharon Solheim and beloved dog, Toby, Dalton; son, Blaine (Sharon) Solheim, Fergus Falls; son, Arik (Paula) Solheim, Grand Forks; daughter, Heidi (Kirk)Thorstenson, Grand Forks; stepdaughter, Kimberly Conrad, Battle Lake; stepson, Scott Harstad, Fergus Falls; stepson, Guy Harstad, Barrett; sister, Jill Kezar, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; stepbrother, Rod (Jo) Kaisler, Boise, Idaho; and stepsister, Ardeth Lewon, Surprise, Arizona. Many beloved nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind many associates and lifelong friends who will miss him greatly.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Solheim; mother, Verna (Solheim) Kaisler; stepfather, Dr. Walter Kaisler; and brother, James Solheim.
A celebration of life will be held at The Eagles (120 S. Peck St., Fergus Falls, MN 56537) on May 22, 2021, in Fergus Falls, at 4 p.m.
“When Tomorrow Starts Without Me
When tomorrow starts without me
Please try to understand;
That an angel came and called my name
And took me by the hand;
The angel said my place was ready
In heaven far above;
And That I would have to leave behind
All those I Dearly Love;
But When I walked through Heaven’s Gates
I felt so much at home;
When GOD looked down and smiled at me
And told me “Welcome Home.”
So When Tomorrow starts without me
Do not think we’re apart;
For every time you think of me
Remember I’m right here in your heart”
Author: David M Romano