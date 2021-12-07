Ronald Alberg
1951-2021
Ronald Stuart Alberg (Ron or Ronny) was born November 7, 1951, to Stanley and Theresa (Hammer) Alberg. He grew up on the family farm in Roseau, in a household full of love, laughter and hard work.
At 18, he joined the army and fought for his country in Vietnam. After his honorable discharge, he began working at the Regional Treatment Center in Fergus Falls. He would go on to spend the next 30 years there changing and touching the lives of numerous people through his unique ability to see people for who they are, his wicked sense of humor, and his unruffled demeanor. The Regional Treatment Center was a unique environment. Those who worked there forged bonds and remained friends with each other for the entirety of their lives.
It was also here, he met the love of his life, Mary (Horstmann) Alberg. They married on September 20, 1976, and would enjoy 45 years together. Through this union he was immediately blessed with a son and daughter. In 1977 and 1980, they welcomed two additional daughters. Ron’s family was the most important thing to him. He proved that by committing his life to sobriety. He was an active member of AA and would go on to spend the next 41 years sober, something he and his family took much pride in.
Ron loved everything about the outdoors and devoting time to hunting, fishing and trapping. Family camping trips became the source of many precious and comical memories. Stuffing a family of six into an old station wagon and driving across the country to sleep a tent, at times, ended in disasters never to be forgotten.
Later in life, he developed a passion for politics and enjoyed participating in lively debates. He surprised us by developing an interest in art and painting. Additionally, his love of building led him to a hobby assembling intricate wooden models. However, the source of his greatest pride and joy were his grandkids. He never passed up an opportunity to spend time with them and make memories.
Ron and Mary’s life is a true love story and an inspiration to us all.
Ron is survived by his wife, Mary Alberg, a son, Mike (Ellen) Alberg, a daughter, Tina (Pat) Van Eps, a daughter, Chance (Eric) Alberg, a daughter, Rebecca (Josh) Lacheur; siblings, Myles (Kathy) Alberg, Debbie (Bert) Erickson, Kim Berg; grandchildren, Ben and Danielle Alberg, Cyan, Aspen and Breya Klemmer, Kai, Sol and Nove Lacheur and Jakoby Van Eps, two great-grandchildren, Jaymes and Emmett; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Theresa Alberg, a brother, Chad Alberg, a brother, David Alberg, and a brother-in-law, Curtis Berg.