Ronald "Ron" G. Albertson, age 76, of Breckenridge, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, at his home. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by his 7 p.m. prayer service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. followed by his 1 p.m. funeral service. Rene Hasbargen will officiate the service. Both services will be available to watch via livestream at www.vertinmunson.com. Burial will be at a later date in Oak Grove Cemetery in Fergus Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Someplace Safe Wilkin Office on 300 5th St S, Breckenridge, MN, 56520 or online to the Fergus Falls Salvation Army. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.