Ronald James Amundson, 68, of Rothsay, MN, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Sanford Hospice House in Fargo, ND.
He was born, February 6, 1954, to James and Elaine (Ouren) Amundson in Long Beach, CA. He attended Rothsay Public School and graduated in 1972. He attended Fergus Falls Community College for a year and was a member of the men’s basketball team.
He married Marjorie (Mattson) Amundson October 7, 1972 at Hamar Lutheran Church in Rothsay, MN. They raised their three kids on a dairy farm in rural Rothsay. He had a passion for cows and started a beef cattle operation several years before the last day of milking on 9-9-99. Retirement wasn’t his thing, in 2000 he started working for Thimjon Farms and worked for them for many years.
Ron aka “Torch” was a member of the Rothsay TC Club, numerous softball teams, bowling leagues, and pickup basketball teams over the years. He also served on the Rothsay School Board. Ron was very proud of his kids and grandkids and enjoyed watching them grow. He loved watching them play all their sports and ran the book for the Rothsay Boys’ Basketball team for many years. He also was an incredible singer and a member of the church choir. Ron loved the outdoors and was an avid elk, deer and pheasant hunter, as well as having a deep passion for fishing. He often fished the pond with his friends.
He is survived by his three children, Emilie (Paul) Ihland, Ben (Evonne) Amundson, and Matt (Missy) Amundson. He was blessed with grandchildren, Jake and Drew Ihland, Kade Amundson, Kiya and Otis Amundson; step-grandchildren, Bradley (Sonya) Bartz, Emily Bartz, and Michael (Dorothy) Bartz; step-great-grandchildren, Remington and Adalynn Zulauf and Casey Bartz. Other survivors are his loving mother, Elaine (Ouren) Amundson; brother, Jerry (J’nell) Amundson and sister, Elodee (Don) Hudon. He is also survived by his former wife, Marjorie (Mattson) Amundson and many other special relatives.
He is preceded in death by his father, James Leroy Amundson; son-in-law, Bricker Bergeson, grandparents, uncles and aunts.
Celebration of Life: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday, December 12, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
