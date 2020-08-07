Ronald Clinton Brown, age 91, of Fergus Falls went to be with his Lord on August 4, 2020, surrounded by his beloved wife (Ilene), his children and his cat, “Tiger.”
He was born August 5, 1929 son of Clark and Ellen (Pierce) Brown on a rural farm in Vergas. In 1936, his folks bought a farm in Lida Township and built it into a turkey farm where he grew up and attended country school half mile from home.
Before the Korean War at age 19, Ronald was drafted into the National Guard. In 1949, he became very weak and was diagnosed with polio and received a 4-F honorable medical discharge.
While working at Fergus Falls Regional Treatment Center (1953-1991) he completed his GED and LPN training, in addition he drove a daily 200-mile milk patron route for Fergus Falls Dairy (1956-1981).
On June 14, 1953, Ronald married Ilene Haugen. A year later they bought 6 acres outside of Fergus Fall building their home where they lived until he passed. During Ronald’s spare time, he loved to work with metal which he turned into beautiful projects. In 2020, Ronald and Ilene celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.
Ronald will be remembered for his engineering talents, kind heartedness, humbleness and his devotion to his family.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Clark and Ellen, two sisters, Ila (infant) and Lula.
Ronald is survived by his wife Ilene G. Brown (Fergus Falls), five children and their spouses; Delaine (Mike) Haugen (Minneapolis), Doreen (David) Hulbert (Minneapolis), Darwin (Monica) Brown (Mt. Pleasant, Michigan) , Daniel (Michele) Brown Santa Anna, California), Diane (Randy) Hasse (Pelican Rapids), 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials are preferred to LB Hospice.
A private family service will be held at his residence.
Chaplain Caleb Larson will officiate.
Interment will be at Kongsberg Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com