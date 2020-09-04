Ronald Wayne Carlson, 77, of West Plains, Missouri, died on Saturday, August 29 at the Mountain View Medical Center in Mountain View, Missouri. He had been in declining health for the past two years, and he passed away in his sleep from heart failure.
Ronald was born into the Baptist faith on March 13, 1943, in Grand Forks. Father Ernest W. Carlson (1889-1979), Mother Clara A. Johnson (1894-1990), older sister Rosemary, and Ronald lived in a house at 707 Union Avenue S., in Fergus Falls. The Carlson family regularly attended First Baptist Church back when it was located on South Church Street in Fergus Falls.
Ronald graduated from Fergus Falls High School in May of 1961 and went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Moorhead State College, Moorhead, in June of 1965. He then moved to the Twin City area and started teaching in South Washington County schools, where he met his future wife, Karen Lucia Gilthvedt. They met while working at the same school, and Ron said to Karen at their first introduction, “Your last name is complicated, you should change it to something easy like Carlson.” Ron and Karen married a short time later on Jun 26, 1966, in Roseau (hometown of his bride).
Ronald then volunteered to serve in the Vietnam War and in 1968 went to training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. This is where Ronald appreciated the mild winters in Missouri compared to his home in Minnesota. He then served in the Army’s 101st Airborne Administrative Division until his discharge in 1970 as a specialist five. While in the army, he earned the Army Bronze Star and the Army Commendation Medal.
After his discharge, he returned to Moorhead State College to earn a Master of Science degree in education. Ronald and Karen had two children – son, Thad (b. 1971, Roseau) and daughter Sari (b. 1973, St. Paul). During all of this time, Ronald and Karen lived in Cottage Grove, and took care of the family cabin on Otter Tail Lake. It is here that Ronald will finally return when his journey ends.
Ronald retired from teaching after 20 years and moved his family to a property on Jolly Ann Lake near Ashby, in 1985. He then opened a small business called “Eagle Lake Lumber” where he supplied building materials to local carpenters. While living on Jolly Ann Lake, Ronald was active with Grue Lutheran Church and the Ashby American Legion.
Not long after the death of his wife, Karen in 2001, Ronald remembered the mild winters in southern Missouri and moved to West Plains, Missouri, where he resided at 2304 Burke Ave., until shortly before his death. He was active with the West Plains Senior Center and the local community garden. Ronald liked to fish and hunt ducks, pheasants and deer while living in Minnesota, and later in life, he liked to garden at home, read books and brew his own beer.
Ron Carlson was a patriot and the best America has to offer. He was a respected family man, was strong in his faith, had an advanced degree in education, was a teacher, a combat veteran, and a small business owner.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his brother-in-law, Gary Gilthvedt; he is survived by his sister, Rosemary and her husband, Dean Colness of Sycamore, Illinois, children, Sari of Fairview, Oregon, and Thad of Eagan, brother-in-law, Ron Gilthvedt and his wife, Dr. Elizabeth of Owatonna, and by several nieces and nephews.
Ron’s final wishes were to be cremated, and for his ashes to be spread in Otter Tail Lake, where his family had a cabin from his younger years until he had a family of his own. While he refused to leave Missouri for Minnesota winters, his final wish was to come home to the place he loved the most. His headstone marker will be placed in the Northwood Cemetery off the Moose River Road in northwest Beltrami County, alongside his wife’s final resting place.
No service due to distance of family and COVID-19.