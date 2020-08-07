Ronald Eugene Helgeson, 78, of Moorhead, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, at Bethany on 42nd in Fargo.
Ron was born July 20, 1942, in Fergus Falls, to Gilford and Nettie (Erickson) Helgeson. He grew up in rural Ashby, and graduated from Ashby High School in 1960. He loved sports and played basketball, baseball and football. After high school, he joined the North Dakota Air National Guard where he served from 1963 to 1969. Ron worked as an orderly at the VA hospital for 35 years retiring on September 21, 1995. He enjoyed his time at the VA and was a well-respected caregiver to all the families he served over the years.
Throughout his life, he made many friends and enjoyed spending time with them. Ron continued playing sports and had an active interest in small-town Minnesota sports teams and college and professional teams.
Ron had a loving personality. His conversations were always, “It’s so good to see you.” “How are you feeling?” He spoke kind and thoughtful words to everyone and was always positive. His conversations would always end with “I love you, I love you.”
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Donna Helgeson, nieces, Beverly Schmidt (Bob Jobgen), Moorhead, and Deborah (Dutch) Lemke, Moorhead, and nephew, Richard (Theresa) Helgeson, Pierre, South Dakota. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gerald Helgeson.
His kind and uplifting spirit will be missed.
To honor Ron’s wishes, no services will be held.