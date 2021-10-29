Ronald James By Heather Kantrud The Daily Journal Heather Kantrud reporter Author email Oct 29, 2021 Oct 29, 2021 Updated 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ronald “Ron” James passed away on October 24, 2021, at Lake Region Health Care in Fergus Falls, at 82 years of age. Arrangements are currently pending. Arrangements provided by Belmont-Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of Henning. To plant a tree in memory of Ronald James as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Heather Kantrud reporter Author email Follow Heather Kantrud Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Mobile Crisis Team MH Practitioner Staff & Substance Abuse Specialist Public Works Maintenance Worker Optometry Technician Personal Banker/Teller - Dalton PART-TIME OFFICE MANAGER Grain Cart Driver, Start immediately till middle of November. Rate PART-TIME OFFICE MANAGER Loan Officer - Parkers Prairie Receptionist RN & LPN Private Duty Nurses View all job listings >