Ronald S. Ringstad, 84, of Gladstone, MO died February 5, 2023 at his home.
Ronald was born June 26, 1938 in Fergus Falls, MN to Arthur and Irene (Larson) Ringstad. He was baptized at Swan Lake Lutheran Church and confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. He graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1956. He enlisted in the Navy before attending Concordia College in Moorhead, MN where he earned a bachelor's degree in Political Science. He worked for the Social Security Administration in Kansas City, MO until his retirement.
Ron was an active member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kansas City, MO faithfully serving as head usher and participating in Bible studies. He enjoyed his early morning walks, American history, listening to music, watching movies, following the Kansas City Royals, coin collecting, and documenting family history.
He was preceded in death by his parents, also brother and sister-in-law Richard and Karen Ringstad.
He is survived by niece Deborah (Bob) Gagldari of Vancouver, WA; nephew Patrick (Greta) Ringstad of Sartell, MN; great-nieces and great-nephews Ashley (Cody) Adams, Jacob Ringstad, Dalton (Ciarra) Gagldari, Kaylee Ringstad, Becca Ringstad; great-great-niece Brooklyn and great-great-nephew Thomas.
Memorial service will be held Monday, February 20, 11:00 am at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kansas City, MO with visitation 1 hour prior.
