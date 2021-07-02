Funeral Mass will be held for Ronald “Ron” Skudlarek, age 73 of Ottertail, on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Henning, Minnesota. Ron will be laid to rest at St. Edward’s Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 5, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with parish prayers beginning at 6:30 p.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Henning. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the Funeral Mass at church.
Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to leave memorials and condolences on Ron’s tribute wall.
Arrangements provided by Belmont-Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of Henning.
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Skudlarek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.