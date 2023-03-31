Ronald D. Weiss, 88, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Ronald Dale Weiss was born May 30, 1934, to Herbert J. and Linda M. (Lund) Weiss in Pelican Rapids, MN. He graduated from Pelican Rapids High School in 1952.
On June 9, 1954 Ron married his high school sweetheart, Ardythe Larson in Pelican Rapids. The couple lived life working together and supporting each other in everything.
He worked at various creameries ending with Mid-America in Fergus Falls, from 1965 until his retirement in 1996. Ron drove courtesy car for Nelson Ford in Fergus Falls for a few years. Moving to Moorhead in 2002 he followed his calling to jail ministry. He worked as Chaplain at Clay County Jail. Ron spent the last three years back in Fergus Falls, still looking forward every day to who he could minister to or introduce to Jesus.
Ron’s life-long passion was people. He was kind, giving, and always had an encouraging word to share. He particularly loved sharing the Gospel and what Jesus had done for him and how lives could be changed.
He made friends for life, loved well and indiscriminately. Till we are together again, God Bless our memories of Ronald D. Weiss.
Preceding him in death were his father, Herbert Weiss; mother, Linda Weiss, and brother, Arlan Weiss.
Ron is survived by his wife, Ardythe Weiss of Fergus Falls; children, Jennifer (Miles) McAllister of Moorhead and Steven (Becky) Weiss of Tigard, OR; grandchildren, Michael McAllister and wife, Katie Allen of Harpers Ferry, WV and Rochell Luthy and husband, Brandon of Tigard, OR; nephews, Kevin, Kraig, Kore, and Lon; nieces, Vickie, Connie, Holly, and Kalie, and numerous friends.
Visitation: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Life Church in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Reverend Brad Lewis.
Interment: 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 7, 2023 at Bagstevold Cemetery, rural Erhard, MN
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
