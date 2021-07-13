Ronda De Peterson, age 52, of Alexandria, died on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Alexandria Covenant Church in Alexandria.
A visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home and also for one hour prior to the funeral at the church on Wednesday.
Interment will be in Kinkead Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria.
