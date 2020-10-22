Ronele Rae Janes, 74, of Battle Lake, passed away on October 18, 2020.
Ronele was a caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend; who cherished her family and long-standing friends (while always making new ones) and loved spoiling her grandchildren.
Ronele was named as WCCO’s Volunteer of the Year in 1997 for her dedicated work with Compassionate Friends; a community of bereaved parents. She also recently acted as the Treasurer for the Angel of Hope Park in Fergus Falls. She was certainly one of a kind and will be tremendously missed.
She is preceded in death by daughter, Ann-Marie Janes; parents, Ronald and Florence Lundgren; sister, Dorothy Dean; and nephew, Ron Dean.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jerry; daughter, Colene (Daryl) Johnson; grandchildren, Kendal and Nathan; sister, Carol (Jerry) Neuman; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Assistance provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
