Rosalind Deutschman
Died 2022
Rosalind “Rose” Deutschman died on Friday, January 28, 2022, at the age of 87. She spent her last moments on this earth surrounded by the family that she created, nurtured and deeply loved. She left us to join her beloved husband, Robert “Bob” Fred Sr., and her son, Robert Fred Jr. In her passing she is reunited with her mother, Helen Barbara (Ketter) Paintner, her father, Louis Henry Painter and her brother Ronald, as well as the generations of Paintner’s and Ketter’s who came before her.
Rose, a rather shy young woman, agreed to attend the high school prom with Bob only if he met her “conditions.” This began their long love story. They were married on August 7, 1954, at Our Lady of Victory Church and remained devoted to each other through all of the joys and sorrows of life. Rose and Bob shepherded seven children to adulthood: Dave, Brad, Mark, Dan, Mary, Lisa and Robert Jr. Through the years, Rose served as a role model and freely dispensed wisdom to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rose and Bob’s life together created many happy memories for the children. They loved piling their brood into the car to go camping with friends, teaching their kids to catch sunfish (a.k.a. “sunnies”), eating popcorn in the back of the green Rambler at the Fergus Drive-In, loading Ronnie’s red runabout to spend the day fishing, eating burgers at A&W root beer, gathering with family at Bob’s parents to eat noodles and play pinochle and canasta, playing Knights of Columbus bingo in the church basement and family camping at Seely Lake.
The most common way people described Rose is as a “truly special woman,” and that she was. Blessed with the gift of artistic creativity, Rose created intricate wood carvings and hand-stitched quilts. Her gifts were not only treasured as family heirlooms, but also by those who serve our country. A gifted seamstress, she delivered handmade quilts to those in the armed forces through Quilts of Valor. With each stitch she demonstrated deep love and experienced great joy.
In addition to carving and quilting, Rose loved to garden. Flowers and plants seemed to bloom at her touch, and on warm spring days Rose could often be found outside in her garden, completely content to be “getting her hands dirty.” Rose passed along her love of gardening to many of her children and grandchildren and often consulted with them on the best way to plant a vegetable garden or to revive a struggling plant.
Throughout her life, Rose was an active member of the Catholic Church, including Our Lady of Victory Parish (Fergus Falls, MN), St. James (Dent) and Holy Family (Missoula, Montana). She was a woman of deep faith and prayer. In her final years, her faith became an even greater source of strength. She loved fellowship, sharing coffee, stories and donuts following mass.
Her kind and generous soul, easy laugh and the best hugs ever will be missed by family, friends and casual acquaintances. Rose loved without limits. She recognized the good and expected the best of each and every person she met. When the day comes that we all meet her again, we know she will be waiting to walk us home.
Rose brought seven children into the world; David Paul (Anne), Bradley Stephen (Trisha), Mark Robert (Lisa), Daniel Louis, Mary Barbara (Keith) Trowbridge, Lisa Marie (Tom) Wulf, and Robert Fred, Jr. She is survived by 17 grandchildren, Emily (Yuya), Sarah, Emily (Eli), Patrick (Sara), Caryn (Doug), Stephen, Megan (Aamod), Kelly, Caitlin (Zach), Brianna, Corey (Frankee), Andrew (Ashlee), Josh (Andrea), Lindsay (Ruben), Jasmine, Jalysa and Kailyn; and 27 (and growing) great-grandchildren: Joey, Marquee, Jake, Lily, Nate, Aiden, Miles, Miles (2), Isaac, Benjamin, Nora, Albin, Hazel, Ella, Oliver, Cora, Ellie, Liam, Brynlee, Emilee, Easton, Levi, Eleanor, Abigail, Hazel (2), Evan, Adrianna and “daughter of the heart” Lindy Dewey.
Memorials are preferred to Our Lady of Victory Catholic School or Lake Region Healthcare Cancer Care & Research Center, both in Fergus Falls.
Visitation: One hour prior to the service at the church.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m., Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Fergus Falls. Please refer back to Rosalind’s Tribute Wall for a link to the livestream.
Clergy: Rev. Alan Wielinski and Rev. Patrick Hoeft.
Interment: St. Otto’s Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to olsonfuneralhome.com.