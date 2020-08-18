Rose Violet Auseth, 89, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, August 17, 2020, at Woodland Lodge in Fergus Falls.
Rose was born December 11, 1930, on a farm in Elizabeth Township, the daughter of Albert and Helen (Drechsel) Ladwig.
She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church of rural Fergus Falls. She graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1949.
Rose married Donald Auseth on March 2, 1953, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Fergus Falls. Before her marriage, she worked at Muggs Ice Cream Shop, several grocery stores, and St. Luke’s Hospital and Gaffney’s Office Specialty Co., in Fargo. Some years later, she also worked at Super 8 and Lakeland Motel. She enjoyed country living and helping her husband with many farm chores. She liked to crochet afghans and dolies, reading, playing scrabble, playing cards, especially Whist, traveling with her husband and spending time with family and her granddaughters, Sophia and Avery. In the early years, they enjoyed roller skating, square dancing and took several bus tours, traveling in the Midwest and once to Canada.
She was an active member of Augustana Lutheran Church and through the years was involved with circle, taught Sunday school and sang in the church choir. She volunteered with the food shelf, Meals on Wheels and Christian Women.
Rose is survived by her husband, Don; three children, Joy Auseth of Circle Pines, Lon Auseth and wife Kathleen of Minneapolis and their two children, Sophia and Avery, and Terry Auseth of La Crosse, Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Eleanor Auseth and dear friend, Elaine Flug; along with numerous relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Darlene (Raymond) Zuehlsdorff, and Alma (Gordon) Supernois; brothers-in-law, Orville Auseth, Alvin (Marjorie) Auseth, Kenneth (Marie) Auseth; and sister-in-law, Dorothy (Lloyd) Nelson.
Public walk-through visitation will be 1 p.m. - 2 p.m., Friday, August 21, 2020, at Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
Service will be 2 p.m., Friday, August 21, 2020, at Olson Funeral Home with live-stream at 2 p.m. Please refer to the tribute wall for a link to the livestream. Due to COVID-19 regulations, attendance is limited to 60 people.
The Rev. David Strom will officiate.
Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.