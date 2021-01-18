Rose Marie (Hammers) Limmer of Perham, passed into eternal peace on Sunday, January 10, 2021. Rose was born June 13, 1940, to Henry and Lora (Stolp) Hammers. She was the youngest of nine children and enjoyed life on the family farm near Dent. She attended elementary school in Dent and high school in Perham, where she met her future husband, James Limmer.
Rose loved playing ball with her siblings, ice skating and swimming. After graduating from high school in 1958, she and several friends went to Minneapolis, to seek employment. She worked as a secretary for Northern States Power Company until 1962. She then saved enough money to attend St. Cloud State College in pursuit of a nursing career.
On December 28, 1963, Rose married Jim Limmer and they moved to Wahpeton, North Dakota. Together they had two children, Christopher in 1967, and Julene in 1970. While living in Wahpeton she worked as a secretary for North Dakota State School of Science. In 1978, the family moved to Ottertail, where Jim began Limmer Electric Wiring business.
Rose was employed at Perham Memorial Hospital as an RN. In 1990, she transferred to the new home health department of the hospital. She enjoyed a rewarding career as a home visitation nurse until her retirement in 2008 but continued to work as a roster nurse for several more years. Rose also worked as an insurance broker for Limmer Insurance for many years.
She and Jim enjoyed fishing, camping and traveling throughout the USA. Rose was also involved in many activities in her church and community. She was led by the Holy Spirit to start a weekly Bible study at Stepping Stones in New York Mills. She enjoyed working with this group as the women could have their children with them. Rose enjoyed their weekly bible study along with the ladies’ birthday luncheons. Rose had a special love for music and participated in community musicals. She was also a member of several worship teams and was involved with Christian drama groups.
Her pride and joy were her grandkids, Marcus and Brooke. They enjoyed many things together from table games, camping, short trips to Itasca and far away trips to Sarasota, Florida, where in 2018, they enjoyed a day on the boat on the ocean with Jim and Karen Hammers. They spent a lot of time on Otter Tail Lake, pontooning, fishing and playing in the water until they were wrinkled. Always ending the night with a bonfire, giggling about the events of the day and making that perfect s(h)’more.
Rose is survived by her husband, James “Jim” Limmer; daughter, Julene (Greg) Boedigheimer of Perham; two grandchildren, Marcus Boedigheimer (Brittany Melvey) of Perham and Brooke Boedigheimer (Billy Nelson) of Ottertail; sister, MaryAnn (Bernie) Nolz of Mitchell, South Dakota; and 30 nieces, nephews and several great nieces and nephews. Preceding Rose in death was her son, Christopher; her parents, Henry and Lora Hammers; and siblings, Edward, Frank (Ellie), Donald (Betty), Robert, Joseph, Raymond and Kate.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Northwoods Life Church in Perham. A private family burial will take place at a later date at the Perham City Cemetery. Facial coverings will be required and please observe social distancing guidelines.
