Rose May Stadum, 96, of Fergus Falls formerly Erhard, died Sunday, September 5, 2021, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.

Visitation: One hour prior to the service at the church.

Service: 1 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church in Erhard.

Interment: Bagstavold Cemetery, rural Erhard.

Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.

