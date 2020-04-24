Rosemary Jane Baker, 84, of Breckenridge, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. With the current health concerns impacting the country, a private family service will be held in the coming days with a larger service to honor Rosemary’s life at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home.
Rosemary was born in the Madison Lake, area on October 8, 1935, the daughter to Ivan and Rose (Breiter) Baltus. She grew up there until the seventh grade, when her family moved to Brainerd, and then to Fergus Falls, where she graduated from high school in 1954.
In February of 1955, Rosemary was united in marriage to Kermit Max in Foxhome, and they made their home in the Elbow Lake and Fergus Falls area. Later, she was married to Harold Baker, and they made their home in Lisbon, North Dakota. They later moved to Wall Lake near Fergus Falls. Around this time, she reunited with her good friend, Percy Boesen, after the divorce of her husband, and have been close friends for over 30 years.
Throughout the years, Rosemary always loved to travel, especially to Mission, Texas, where she visited each winter for over 20 years. An avid NDSU Bison fan, Rosemary enjoyed listening to the radio while the Bison played. Above all else, Rosemary loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rosemary will be deeply missed by her children, Debra Johnson of Hillsboro, North Dakota, Vicki (Darryl) Platt of Wahpeton, Julie (special friend, Mike Weninger) Max of Hill City, Kristi Max of Wahpeton, John Max of Deer River, and Sherry (Jason) Wika of Grandin, North Dakota; 19 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; lifelong friend, Percy Boeson of Breckenridge; brothers, William (Darlene) Baltus of Grand Rapids, and Michael (Mary) Baltus of Hill City; sister, Carol Wittstruck of Princeton; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and Rose Baltus; son, Steven Max and three infant children, Daniel Lee Max, Kevin Otto Max, and Kristy Kay Max; grandson, Chase Max; and infant sister, Mary Baltus.